Head constable arrested by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

A of was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said Sunday.

The of the vigilance bureau said H C Raja Singh, posted in station, was caught red-handed on the complaint of Baljit Singh, reader to Ludhiana.

The complainant had approached the vigilance bureau and informed that he came into contact with a woman through social media, who called him at a flat of her associate at Avenue, Jalandhar on December 29 last year.

He claimed, in a pre-planned move, her raided that flat and threatened him to register a case under the Immoral Traffic Act.

The complainant alleged that the accused was demanding Rs two lakh for not taking any action against him and the deal was struck at Rs one lakh.

The said the woman was also forcing the complainant to deliver the promised amount to the

After verifying his information, the vigilance team laid a trap and the accused was arrested on the spot for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 as a first installment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He informed that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and his two women associates at the and said further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)