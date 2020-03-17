Nirbhaya convict Akshay files second mercy petition after ICJ rejects stay

-
Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convict Akshay Kumar has filed a second mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind just three days before his scheduled hanging on March 20.
Officials at Tihar Jail, where the hanging is scheduled to take place, said Kumar filed the petition addressed to the President on Tuesday evening.
"This plea will also be forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Delhi government," they said.
