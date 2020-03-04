Nirbhaya case: HC declines to entertain plea to assess health of convicts

JUST IN
A Delhi court had on Monday deferred till further orders the hanging of the convicts because of pending disposal of a convict's mercy plea

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking direction to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to assess the mental and physical health of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the plea was not maintainable as it should have been first moved in the NHRC.

A Delhi court had on Monday deferred till further orders the hanging of the convicts because of pending disposal of a convict's mercy plea.

All the convicts in the case were to be hanged together on Tuesday.
Wed, March 04 2020. 12:06 IST

