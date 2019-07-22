Nitish congratulates ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 successful launch

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 - the country's second lunar mission that aims at exploring the unchartered south pole of the moon by landing a rover.

"ISRO has made history with successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 from Sriharikota. It is a matter of pride for the entire nation. It is the result of hard work of ISRO scientists, who deserve commendation", Kumar - an engineer by qualification who is also known to be a science and technology enthusiast - said here in a statement.

India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on-board its powerful rocket GSLV- MkIII-M1 from the spaceport at Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover.

The geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle lifted-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here into cloudy skies at 2.43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg Chandrayaan-2 into the earth orbit about 16 minutes later.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)