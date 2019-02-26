Nitish, Lalu hail IAF operations, martyrs families happy

Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Tuesday commended the Indian for carrying out a successful operation against terrorist camps across the LOC.

Spontaneous celebrations erupted in many parts of the state while bereaved family members of the two CRPF personnel from Bihar, who were among those killed in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, said it felt like balm on our wounds.

Such a step was warranted in view of the public anger against terrorism that was prevailing in the country. A beginning has been made and the Centre must take all steps that are required to wipe out terrorism, Kumar told reporters here.

Congratulations to our great for a successful operation. Jai Hindi Jai Bharat, tweeted Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who belongs to the BJP, said in a statement it was on Bihars soil during his February 17 visit that had remarked that he felt the same fire in himself that was raging in the hearts of the people after the Pulwama attack. The entire nation is with the PM and the Indian in this proud moment.

heir apparent Chirag Paswan, who had recently shot off an impassioned letter to the urging him to launch a drive against terrorism which should not be discontinued until a single terrorist was alive, tweeted our Air Force has avenged the Pulwama terror attack by destroying the hideouts of Jaish. Salutations to the armed forces for this courageous expedition.

Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha, in mostly for his outbursts against the BJP leadership and the Modi government, tweeted Sir! The entire nation is with @narendramodi in this hour. We are all with you and you have our fullest support. Salutes to the great

RLSP supremo Upendra Kushwaha tweeted big salute to the pilots of air strikes. Armed forces ki jai.

said in a statement I salute the armed forces who have made proud world over by their act of valour.

In Masaurhi block of rural Patna, slain CRPF head constable family members say it feels like balm on our wounds which are still raw. There could not have been a better tribute to him a day ahead of his shraddh (ceremony held 13 days after cremation).

In Bhagalpur, CRPF constable father Ram Niranjan Thakur said despite having lost my son at an early age I had said I would not hesitate in sending my younger son in service of the nation. I say so again and with pride.

Youngsters, carrying tricolours and chanting patriotic slogans, came out on the streets of the capital to celebrate the IAF action. Residents of district lit earthen lamps at Waris Aliganj Chowk saying the occasion was like Diwali for them.

