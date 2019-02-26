Jaish chief Maulana Masood Azhar: A blue-eyed boy of ISI

Maulana Masood Azhar, the of group, whose terror academy in Balakot faced a blitzkrieg from jets early Tuesday, is a fugitive released by in exchange of passengers of the hijacked plane IC-814 in 1999 and has since been a blue-eyed boy of Pakistan's external snooping agency

Nearly 20 years after his release, during which he staged some audacious terror attacks in Jammu and and hinterland, his was in the cross hairs of 2000 jets which clinched spectacular air attack on the resort-like facility, where he trained terrorists to be sent to to carry out Pulwama-like attacks.

Azhar, who was in the custody of Indian forces, was not a hard nut to crack. A former police officer, who interrogated after his arrest in 1994, said he got shaken up on the first "slap" from an jawan prompting him to blurt out details of his movements.

He was arrested in Anantnag in South in February 1994 after he had entered into on a Portuguese passport through "It was a chance arrest. He along with were travelling in an auto when it was stopped by armymen at Khanabal.

"Both ran from the autorickshaw prompting the men to nab them. men were happy to find and had a little knowledge about the other," former of Avinash Mohananey, who interrogated many a times during his two-decade tenure in the Intelligence Bureau, told PTI.

The 50-year-old Azhar, son of a retired from Bhawalpur in Pakistan, always felt his custody in India was shortlived and attempts will be made for his release, he had said during his first meeting with Mohnaney at in Jammu, immediately after his arrest.

The attempts were made indeed -- the first one within 10 months of his arrest when some foreigners were kidnapped from in February 1994 and demanded his release.

The plot failed with the arrest of Omar Sheikh, who would be eventually released in exchange of the passengers of the hijacked flight, and was later involved in the gruesome beheading of in

Another attempt to release him was made by a group of Harkat-ul-Ansar, Al-Faran, which demanded his release in exchange of five foreigners kidnapped in in July 1995.

A tunnel was dig in in 1999 to ensure his escape but could not move out because of his unusual body structure. However, in the process, was killed.

Finally, he was released by the BJP-led NDA government in 1999, along with and alias 'Latram', in exchange of the passengers of the flight IC-814.

The Kathmandu- plane was hijacked and taken to in by Masood Azhar's men.

After the negotiations with hijackers failed, the government succumbed to their demands and the then external affairs took the three terrorists to in in a special plane to ensure the release of passengers of the hijacked plane.

Thus began a new chapter of terror in as well as rest of India.

After his release in 1999, Azhar formed the and scripted many audacious terror strikes in India and went on to became a blue-eyed boy of the

The Azhar-led announced its arrival in the Valley in 2000 by carrying out a at the gate of in Srinagar, the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps. Two armymen were killed in the attack.

Later, it was involved in the attack on the Parliament House, the Pathankot air force base, the army camps in Jammu and Uri, and the latest suicide attack on CRPF in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 personnel.

In the custody, the intelligence agencies did not have to do much work on Azhar and he gave insights into the functioning of terror groups operating from Pakistan, the said.

"I had never been slapped by my father but for the first time in my life an Army jawan did so even before asking me any question," the remembered Azhar telling him. "He was an easy man to handle and the slap had shaken him completely."



Azhar shared information about recruitment process and functioning of terror groups in at a time when intelligence agencies were still grappling to understand the proxy-war unleashed by Pakistan's espionage agency ISI, Mohananey, a 1985-batch IPS officer, who headed the Kashmir desk in the agency at that time, had said.

Azhar gave the Indian agencies vital insights into diversion of Afghan terrorists into the and the merger of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-Islami (HuJI) into Harkat-ul-Ansar, represented by him as its general secretary, he said.

The Jaish chief, during his stint as a with 'Sada-e-Mujahid', a tabloid published from Karachi, had travelled in 1993 with a group of Pakistani scribes to some drumming up support for "Kashmir cause', he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)