Nitish takes part in Saraswati Puja

Kumar Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Basant Panchmi and also took part in a Puja.

In his message, Kumar expressed hope that the festival would foster happiness, peace and prosperity, an official release said.

Kumar offered prayers at a Puja organised at IAS Colony at the residence of in the state capital, it said.

Kumar was accompanied by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Sanjay Kumar, and other senior officials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)