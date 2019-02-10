Nitish takes part in Saraswati Puja

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Basant Panchmi and also took part in a Saraswati Puja.

In his message, Kumar expressed hope that the festival would foster happiness, peace and prosperity, an official release said.

Kumar offered prayers at a Saraswati Puja organised at IAS Colony at the residence of Chief Information Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sinha in the state capital, it said.

Kumar was accompanied by state Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Health Departments Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar, CMs Secretary Manish Kumar Verma and other senior officials.

First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 16:35 IST

