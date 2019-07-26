North Korea launches 2 missiles; state media lauds Kim Jong Un's 'guidance'

-
-
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new-type of tactical guided weapon" as a "solemn warning to South Korean military warmongers", state news wire KCNA said Friday.
Kim "personally organised and guided" the firing of the "state-of-the-art weaponry system" on Thursday, KCNA said, a reference to the two short-range missiles fired into the sea.
It was Pyongyang's first missile test since an impromptu meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump last month.
