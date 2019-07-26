JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Volkswagen bucks the trend, Q2 operating profit up 30%; shares rise 2%
Business Standard

North Korea launches 2 missiles; state media lauds Kim Jong Un's 'guidance'

It was Pyongyang's first missile test since an impromptu meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump last month

AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands as they meet in Hanoi, Vietnam
US President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands as they meet in Hanoi, Vietnam. File photo: PTI

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new-type of tactical guided weapon" as a "solemn warning to South Korean military warmongers", state news wire KCNA said Friday.

Kim "personally organised and guided" the firing of the "state-of-the-art weaponry system" on Thursday, KCNA said, a reference to the two short-range missiles fired into the sea.  

It was Pyongyang's first missile test since an impromptu meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump last month.   
First Published: Fri, July 26 2019. 05:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU