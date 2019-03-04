NLC India commissions entire 500 MW solar power projects in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
NLC India signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu for setting up mines and power projects
NLC India sets up new conveyor system
NLC India conducts boiler lightup for first unit of 1000 MW Neyveli New Thermal Power Project
NHPC enters into MoU with NLCIL for offer of surplus power to northern and north-east region
NLC India jumps on buyback plan
-
NLC India Monday said it has commissioned the entire 500 MW solar power projects in Tamil Nadu.
"The balance 200 MW of solar PV power projects, out of 500 MW solar PV power projects which was under implementation in the state of Tamil Nadu, have been commissioned," the company said in a filing to BSE.
"With this, the entire 500 MW solar power projects in the state of Tamil Nadu have been commissioned," the filing said.
NLC India, a Navratna company under the coal ministry, has a total power generation capacity of 4,731 MW, according to its website.
It said NLC India has moved from only lignite mining and power generation company to become an energy firm.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU