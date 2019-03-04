NLC India commissions entire 500 MW solar power projects in Tamil Nadu

NLC Monday said it has commissioned the entire 500 MW solar power projects in

"The balance 200 MW of solar PV power projects, out of 500 MW solar PV power projects which was under implementation in the state of Tamil Nadu, have been commissioned," the company said in a filing to BSE.

"With this, the entire 500 MW solar power projects in the state of have been commissioned," the filing said.

NLC India, a Navratna company under the coal ministry, has a total power generation capacity of 4,731 MW, according to its website.

It said NLC has moved from only and power generation company to become an firm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)