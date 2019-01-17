"NMDC Ltd to completedue diligence next month for stake in

Ltd(Midhani Ltd), a special making Defence PSU Thursday said its partner is expected to complete the for pickingup minority stake in a mine located in

NMDC and Midhani signedanMOU in October2016to explore suitable assets in and abroad for investment as well as development of technologies for converting ore to Ammonium Para Tungstate.

NMDC is currently in discussions with Vietnam-based Masan Resources to acquire considerable stake inNui Phao polymetallic mine with rich tungsten mineral, located in Thai Nguyen province in

"They (NMDC) have already found a mine in Now they are doing the

In February it is expected to complete and maybe in the beginning of the next financial year, we will complete the task of how much to acquire in the mine," Chairman and Managing Director of Midhani, told

The further said they were in the process of setting up a plant here for making tungsten power from the raw material.

"This facility is independent of agreement. Even ifthe MoUis not signed with Masan resources, we can buy it(raw material for making tungsten power)from the market and will start doing it. it is a processing plant,"he added.

Midhani Thursday signed an MoU withTubacex, aspanish seamless stainless steel tubular solutionsprovider for exploring business opportunities and developingtubular products for power generation and

Likhi said recently acquired a company in Diu and Daman.

"We are strong in melting, forging. we don't make HYPERLINK "http://pipes.it"pipes. it is complementary to both the organisations.

Midhani will offer themmelted product. They may offer pipingsolutions. The main focusisfor oil and gas industryandto the international market,"he added.

On the current order book of Midhani the saidcurrentlyitwill be more thanRs1100 croreand they expect Rs500 to 600 crore worth ofordersbefore March 2019.

He said profitability of the company for the current fiscal may come under pressure due to the pay revision implemented for the employees and also high raw material cost.

He, however, said in FY 20 the PSU would have smooth sailing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)