NMDC Q2 profit grows 10% to Rs 703-cr in September quarter, expenses rise

-
ALSO READ
Better realisations keep NMDC's prospects bright, volume challenges remain
Iron ore and steel players urge govt to abolish import duty on coking coal
NMDC suffers Rs 12 cr loss a day due to tribal stir in Chhattisgarh
NMDC terminates contract with BHEL for delay in Rs 1,395 cr project
Tribals oppose allotment of iron ore mine to NMDC, continue with strike
-
State-owned iron ore miner NMDC said its standalone net profit rose over 10 per cent to Rs 703.27 crore during the quarter ended September 2019.
The company had clocked Rs 636.37 crore net profit during the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, NMDC said in a BSE filing.
Total income fell to Rs 2,369.30 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 2,568.87 crore a year ago.
Total expenses stood at Rs 1,288.85 crore in July-September 2019 as against Rs 1,255.68 crore in the year-ago period.
NMDC, under the steel ministery, is the country's single largest iron ore producer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU