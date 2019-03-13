'No basis' to ground Boeing 737 MAX: US regulator

The US regulator said Tuesday that there is "no basis" for grounding Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, one of which was involved in a crash in that killed 157 people.

"Thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft," Federal Administration said in a statement.

"Nor have other civil authorities provided data to us that would warrant action." A new 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight from to on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.

That followed the October crash of a new jet of the same model in Indonesia, which killed 189 people shortly after takeoff from

Despite Boeing's assurances that the plane is safe and reliable, the European Union, Britain and joined and other countries that either grounded the best-selling plane or banned it from their airspace as they await the investigation into the crash.

"In the course of our urgent review of data on the Flight 302 crash, if any issues affecting the continued airworthiness of the are identified, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action," the FAA added.

