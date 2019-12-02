No conclusive data to prove air pollution behind deaths, diseases: Govt

There is no conclusive data available in India to directly establish as the cause of deaths or diseases, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and associated diseases. Apart from the environment, the health of an individual is impacted by food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity and heredity etc, Minister of State for Environment and Forest told the Rajya Sabha.

"There is no conclusive data available in the country to establish a direct connection of deaths/diseases exclusively due to air pollution," he said.