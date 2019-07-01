No extension for plastic production units in Maha: Kadam

Plastic manufacturing units in Maharashtra will not get any extension for exhausting their stock in view of plastic ban, the Legislative Assembly was told Monday.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, Minister Ramdas Kadam said plastic was harmful for environment, and that no relaxation would be granted in enforcing the ban on its manufacturing and sale.

The government had on March 23 last year issued a notification banning manufacture, use, sale, distribution and storage of all plastic materials, including one-time use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items.

When Raj Purohit (BJP) said the enforcement deadline be extended till the industrial units which had invested heavily in manufacturing plastic exhaust their goods, Kadam said the government had taken the decision to ban plastic after much thought and study.

"We will not allow plastic manufacturing units to function in the state and no time extension for enforcing the plastic ban would be given," the minister said.

Ajit Pawar (NCP) demanded strict action against the violators of the ban.

Kadam told the House that action has been taken against 6369 shops and establishments and penalty of Rs 4.12 crore has been collected from them till June 5 this year.

He said 8.36 lakh kg plastic had been seized during various raids.

According to Kadam, as many as 273 factories have been directed to stop manufacture of plastic, and a penalty of Rs 4.2 lakh has been levied on them and 2.41 lakh kg plastic seized.

