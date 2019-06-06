No Modi-Imran meeting on sidelines of SCO: MEA

JUST IN
New NPA resolution norms to be issued within 3-4 days: Das

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

No bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Modi would be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on June 13-14.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that "to the best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between our Prime Minister and the Pakistan Prime Minister".

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 16:15 IST

