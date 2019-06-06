No Modi-Imran meeting on sidelines of SCO: MEA

No bilateral meeting has been planned between and his Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the said on Thursday.

Modi would be attending the summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on June 13-14.

told reporters that "to the best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between our and the Prime Minister".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)