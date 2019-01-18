No more in title race, Punjab take on Gokulam in next I league clash

Already out of the title race, defending champions would look to plug gaps before an impending AFC campaign when they take on Gokulam FC in their next I League match, here Saturday.

The hosts have not won in five games and have been torrid on the road losing four on the trot and It promises to be competitive with both teams playing for pride and future.

Gokulam also, will be under a new in Gift Raikhan, roped in as the new from and he too would want to start off with a bang.

Minerva have made crucial signings in the ongoing transfer window, bringing in quality in the midfield with players like of and of but the duo will not be available for tomorrow's match.

Irish seemed well aware of his team's problems in front of goal.

"I am sure we can with this game. We will be concentrating on the attacking area so that we can score. The players have to realise that they have to perform to sustain their career," Munster said.

Gokulam, on the other hand, have had no problems on the goal-scoring front, having struck 16 times in the league, but have also let in 21, making them among the weakest of defences.

However, they have continued to make signings on the attacking front and Trinidadian was the fourth since left mid-season.

Gokulam need to go back to the first leg fixture and to that Rajesh goal which won them the tie at home, to derive inspiration. is known to inspire his boys and bring in discipline and they do have a huge support base to answer to.

"The changes we are expecting is in results. Gokulam's score has gone down on the points level and so has the confidence of the players. We are collectively preparing for the upcoming matches. We have a game plan for tomorrow. If the team follows that then we can score well," Raikhan said.

He also revealed that a new Ghanaian defender will be joining the squad and will be available from the next game.

