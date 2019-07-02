No Tata Nano production since Jan; only 1 unit sold in last 6 months

has not produced its small car Nano since January this year, and not sold a single unit since February this year, according to regulatory filings by the company.

The company, however, said it has not taken a formal decision on stopping production of the entry-level car, which was once dubbed as the 'people's car' saying it continues to sell the car as per demand.

As per the filings by Tata Motors, the last time it produced Nano was in December 2018 when it rolled out 82 units from Sanand plant.

Since then, from January to June there was no production of Nano.

In terms of sales it was only in February, during January-June period, this year that sold one unit of the small car.

When asked if the company has finally decided to discontinue Nano, a spokesperson said no such decision has been taken yet.

"We are selling as per demand," the spokesperson said.

There were no exports of Nano in January-June period too.

In the past, Tata Motors has hinted that Nano production would be stopped from April 2020 as it has no plans to invest further on Ratan Tata's dream car to meet strict emission norm under BS-VI and upcoming new safety regulations.

In June last year, the company produced just one unit of the Nano and sold three units in domestic market.

After that, the company continued to produce Nano at Sanand plant based on market demand and has insisted that it hasn't taken a decision on the future of Nano.

Nano, which was unveiled in January 2008 at the Auto Expo with much expectations of being the people's car, could not live up to the billing. The car was launched in the market in March 2009 with an initial price of close to Rs 1 lakh for the basic model despite cost escalations, with Ratan Tata insisting that "a promise is a promise".