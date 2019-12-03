JUST IN
NOC not needed from councillors for works under MLALAD fund: Delhi Assembly

The House also resolved that no work of MLALAD should be stopped

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, directing municipal corporations that an NOC will not be needed from councillors for works being executed through MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund.

The House also resolved that no work of MLALAD should be stopped for want of any approval or consent of the Standing Committee or House of the MCDs.
First Published: Tue, December 03 2019. 21:15 IST

