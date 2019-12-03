NOC not needed from councillors for works under MLALAD fund: Delhi Assembly

-
ALSO READ
SC junks AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat's plea challenging disqualification
Godrej Fund Management plans to launch another office development fund
Delhi's 3 civic bodies have outstanding loan of over Rs 3,000 cr: CAG
Regulators working on tighter norms for promoter pledged share funds
New fund offering of Sundaram Equity Fund garners Rs 358 crore
-
The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution, directing municipal corporations that an NOC will not be needed from councillors for works being executed through MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund.
The House also resolved that no work of MLALAD should be stopped for want of any approval or consent of the Standing Committee or House of the MCDs.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU