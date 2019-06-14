No rain on June 12 despite predictions by MeT Dept, Skymet

The MeT forecaster Skymet had made of rain in the national capital on June 12 but the prediction did not turn out true.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted dust storm, thunder storm with light rain, while the Skymet had made a of "heavy rains" over and on June 12.

The IMD said it did rain in a few areas in the national capital, while the Skymet Weather



said the trough approaching fizzled out before it could reach the national capital.

The recorded two squalls -- one from 6.48 pm to 6.49 pm and second at 6.58 pm to 7 pm. However, no rainfall activity was recorded.

Several parts of witnessed dust storm. It also resulted in the suspending its operations.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the of IMD, however, said rainfall did take place at a few places.

"We don't have observatories at every place. We have five main observatories, which did not record any rainfall. Light rain had occurred at a few places. Since the observatories did not record any rainfall, there's no record of precipitation," Srivastava said.

The IMD has observatories at Safdurjung, Palam, Ayanagar, Ridge and Delhi. University



Private weather forecaster Symet Weather also predicted "intense rains" in Delhi with strong winds.

"Delhi has remained mostly dry this season so far. On June 10 and 11, a trough south of Delhi moved upwards, but that too didn't lead to any major rain activity. The problem is even if there is intense rainfall at any isolated place, if there's no observatory, it won't reflect in data," of Skymet said.

