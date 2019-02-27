Ex-Trump fixer to call Trump 'conman' and 'racist'

Donald Trump's former personal and will tell Wednesday that the is a "racist" and "conman" and knew in advance that would publish dirt on Hillary Clinton, US media reported.

In explosive public testimony to Congress, Cohen will also state that Trump essentially instructed him to lie about a Trump had in the works in while running for in 2016, according to a prepared statement by Cohen that was provided to and other US outlets.

Cohen will testify Wednesday before the House of on the second of three scheduled days of testimony on Capitol Hill.

Tuesday's first session at the was behind closed doors.

Cohen, 52, worked closely with Trump for more than 12 years becoming vice of the Trump Organization, where he was the billionaire property magnate's behind-the-scenes " "



Last year, Cohen pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign funds for hush payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

He also pleaded guilty to lying to in testimony in 2017 when he sought to cover up Trump's pursuit of a lucrative during the previous year's

In the testimony Wednesday, Cohen will tell again that he kept working on a Trump Tower project in well into the 2016 presidential campaign and did not stop in January of that year as he had originally told lawmakers. Trump has insisted he had no contacts with during the campaign.

"In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there's no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing," Cohen plans to say.

"In his way, he was telling me to lie."



Cohen will state that he is ashamed of what he calls his misplaced loyalty in working with Trump.

"I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump's illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience. I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat," Cohen will say, according to the statement.

He will also state that Trump had advanced knowledge through longtime that planned to publish hacked emails from the campaign.

Cohen will testify that Trump, when he learned this from Stone, said "Wouldn't that be great?" But Cohen will state that he does not have direct evidence that Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia to defeat

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)