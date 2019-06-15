No respite from heatwave in Punjab and Haryana

There was no from heatwave conditions in and Saturday, according to the MeT department.

Bhiwani in was the hottest place in the region at a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Hisar at 44 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal. Ambala recorded a high of 43.6 degrees, up to six notches above the normal, followed by Karnal (43) and Narnaul (42.5), both of which registered their maximum temperatures of up to five degrees above the normal, the weatherman said.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of and Haryana, recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.

The maximum temperature in Punjab's was 42.3 degrees Celsius. recorded a high of 43.3 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius, they said.

The department has forecast dust storm accompanied by lightening at isolated places in both the states in the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)