Take immediate steps to ensure security for doctors, WB governor advises CM

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to medicos and find out a solution to the impasse rising out of junior doctors' agitation across the state.
Banerjee later said that she has spoken to the governor and appraised him about the steps taken by the state government to resolve the impasse in hospitals.
Tripathi advised her to take the doctors into confidence about the arrangements of their security as well as the progress of investigation into the incidents of assault on them.
It will help create a suitable atmosphere and "enable the doctors to resume their duties", the governor's letter read.
Tripathi had on Friday said that he tried to contact the chief minister to discuss the issue of junior doctors' agitation but got no response from her.
