Take immediate steps to ensure security for doctors, WB governor advises CM

Keshari Nath Saturday wrote to advising her to take immediate steps to provide security to medicos and find out a solution to the impasse rising out of junior doctors' agitation across the state.

Banerjee later said that she has spoken to the and appraised him about the steps taken by the to resolve the impasse in hospitals.

advised her to take the doctors into confidence about the arrangements of their security as well as the progress of investigation into the incidents of assault on them.

It will help create a suitable atmosphere and "enable the doctors to resume their duties", the governor's letter read.

had on Friday said that he tried to contact the to discuss the issue of junior doctors' agitation but got no response from her.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)