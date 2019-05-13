No thermal plant faces critical stocks on rising supplies, says GSECL

(GSECL) on Monday said its thermal power plants have sufficient inventory for 30 days as supplies are higher at 45,000 tonnes per day than the demand of 35,000-40,000 tonnes per day.

This is perhaps the first time during the peak summer season from March to May this year that the stock at the thermal power plants in the state has increased, a top of GSECL told

" inventory has been on the rise at the thermal power stations located at Wanakbori, and Gandhinagaar.

"The inventory is enough for normal requirements of 30 days in a month. At present, no thermal power plant faces critically low coal stock levels which was witnessed during the months of December 2018 and January and February of this year," the said.

The said that Gujarat has been receiving 45,000 metric tonne of coal every day from coal mines located in different parts of the country, which is against the daily requirement of 35,000 to 40,000 metric tonne per day.

Currently, there are seven units of 210 MW each at the Wanakori thermal power station with a total capacity of 1,470 MW, while the thermal station has a total capacity of 1,110 MW and has a capacity of 630 MW.

The generation had, however, declined in the three months of December, January and February due to prolonged winters and subdued demand.

" keeps supply momentum now due to which coal stock has increased at the thermal plants in the state. However, due to certain reasons, the supply momentum was not on expected lines. Now the position is different and has been keeping supply momentum as it has to meet its target of supplying coal to power plants," the official added.

The official further said that the rise in the coal inventory will help in meeting the demand of power of farm sector and other categories of the consumers in the month of September and October later this year after the monsoon season when the demand for power increases.

"The state has stopped using imported coal at these three thermal power stations because of the improvement in the coal inventory. Last year, during this period, they were not getting adequate supply of the fuel and were in the mode of facing closure, leading to power shortage, if immediate steps were not taken," another official said.

It may be recalled that the had, last year, also taken up the issue with the railway and power ministries for ensuring adequate supply of coal for the plants to avoid power crisis here.

Currently, 500 MW Sikka thermal power plant capacity in Saurashtra uses imported coal.

The power demand in the state is currently at its peak, with average daily demand touching up to 16,000 MW, due to the rise in temperature.

"The state discom GUVNL does not purchase power from elsewhere in the country because it manages to meet power requirements from its own sources including 2500 MW from its solar and 1500 MW from wind power generations," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)