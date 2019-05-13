Sc to hear on Tuesday BJP activist's bail plea for sharing morphed photo of WB CM

The agreed to hear on Tuesday the bail plea of a activist who was arrested by police for allegedly posting a morphed image of on

A vacation bench, comprising justices Indira and Sanjiv Khanna, on Monday took note of the plea of N K Kaul, representing the jailed activist, that her plea challenging the arrest needed to be heard urgently.

Priyanka Sharma, a Yuva Morcha leader, was arrested on May 10 by the under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and under other provisions of the Act on the complaint of a local Vibhas Hazra, the plea said.

The said the activist has been forced to move the apex court as there is a complete strike in local courts till May 14 in Howrah and moreover, she has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a Howrah local court on May 11.

Sharma allegedly shared on the photo in which Banerjee's face has been photoshopped on to Priyanka Chopra's picture from the MET Gala event in

Her arrest was followed by protests from the BJP and other users.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)