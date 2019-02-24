5 dead in head-on collision in Rajasthan

Five employees of a were killed and three others injured in a between two cars on the here Sunday, the police said.

The deceased were on their way to Pokaran after attending a when their car collided with an SUV coming from the opposite direction, SHO Lathi Police Station Kapoora said.

All occupants of the car-- from Sikar, Pradeep Chauhan from Jhunjhunu, from Ajmer, and from district perished in the crash, the police said.

While, three persons travelling in the SUV including a were injured and referred to Jodhpur for treatment, he added.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members on Monday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)