North Korea calls Bolton 'war monger' over missile comment

on Monday called US a "war monger" and "defective human product" after he called the North's recent tests of short-range missile a violation of resolutions.

The statement by an unnamed North Korean foreign ministry came as continued his visit to for meetings with Japanese in which the nuclear standoff with was expected to be high on the agenda.

Bolton told reporters in on Saturday that there was "no doubt" that North Korea's recent launches violated UN resolutions, and that sanctions against the North must be kept in place.

tested short-range ballistic missiles on May 4 and 9, ending a pause in launches that began in late 2017. The tests have been seen as a way for North Korea to pressure to soften its stance on easing sanctions against it without actually causing the negotiations to collapse.

In the statement carried by Pyongyang's official Korean Central Agency, the North Korean said that the North was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense with the launches.

"Demanding us to ban all launches using regardless of range is same with asking us to relinquish our rights for self-defense," the said.

"Bolton should not be called a who works to secure security, but an for security destruction who destroys peace and security. It's not that strange that crooked sound will always come out the mouth of a man who is structurally flawed, and it's best that this goes away as soon as possible."



The statement came as began its annual summertime defense drills involving thousands of civilians and troops that have been modified to exclude large-scale military exercises with the United States, which were suspended to create space for diplomacy with the North.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)