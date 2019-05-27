ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan pins WC hope on game changer Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar was still establishing himself in the team when Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball in final triggered his unlikely rise from sailor to talisman.

appeared to have made the perfect start in showpiece when edged to wicketkeeper Dhoni off Bumrah.

However, the Indian fast bowler had overstepped the crease and Zaman, who had scored just three at the time, was given a reprieve that he made the most of, reaching his first one-day international century.

Fakhar changed the game with a crisp 114 to help beat their bitter rivals by a 180-run margin at the Oval to lift the trophy.

Since then Fakhar has been the lynchpin of Pakistan's batting and will be expected to anchor the line-up when gets under way in England on May 30.

"That no-ball made me. I had a dream before the final that I will be dismissed off a no-ball and it proved to be true," Fakhar said.

"Initially I was very sad as I had promised my parents to do well in that match." Fakhar's role in that famous victory against came in just his fourth ODI and made him a household name in

But he said the recognition has not distracted him as he focuses on inspiring Pakistan's bid for a second win and first since 1992.

"I was very lucky and ever since that century I have become famous," he said.

"But with that fame comes responsibility and I have become more mature and now I realise the importance of playing my part. That will be my top priority in "



World Cup anchor



Luck has been on the unassuming left-hander's side since he defied his father's advice not to play in his native Mardan.

Fakhar joined the but remained his dream.

He kept his hand in by playing for the team and crucially benefited from a of good fortune to fulfil his wish of playing for the national side.

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan was banned in a spot-fixing case during the second edition of the in 2017, just three months before

Fakhar's aggressive batting had impressed head coach and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

They instantly selected Fakhar as an attacking option and he has paid them back by averaging a stunning 51.31 in his 36 ODIs.

"I saw a game changer in Fakhar," recalled Inzamam. "We had to find someone to replace Sharjeel and after watching Fakhar we thought 'here is our man'.

"He lived up to that promise and we see him as an anchor in "



The 29-year-old, called "soldier" by his teammates for his navy connection, smashed Pakistan's first double century in a one-day match in last year and knows what is required of him in his country's World Cup campaign.

"My job is to score runs and I am doing that so I know that hard work will pay off," he said.