North Korea media heralds Kim's arrival in Vietnam

North Korea's on Wednesday showcased Kim Jong Un's arrival in ahead of his second summit with US Donald Trump, praising the host country's economic development as Kim seeks sanctions relief.

Images of Kim are carefully controlled and managed in the isolated North, and swift and detailed coverage of his trips unusual.

But more recently -- for his most recent journeys to and the summit in June -- reports have been more timely, even featuring fulsome praise for the staunchly capitalist city-state after Kim went on a walkabout ahead of his first meeting with Trump.

The state-run newspaper splashed 13 pictures across its front page and five more on page two as it reported Kim's arrival in and his visit to the

"A jovial atmosphere filled the train station with numerous onlookers including teenage students, cute children and women in traditional dress," it said after his olive green armoured train trundled into a border station.

The Rodong said Kim had received a "detailed report" on preparations for the summit, a photo showing him cigarette in hand, talking to officials including Kim Hyok Chol, Pyongyang's special representative for the US, and Choe Son Hui, vice minister of foreign affairs, who jotted down his words.

And with Trump touting as a model for the isolated, impoverished North, the paper also lauded the southeast Asian nation's economic development.

"Today, Vietnam's ruling party and the government are ... striving for economic reform along with strengthening the socialist regime," it said. " has huge potential for economic development."



One group picture at the embassy showed Kim sitting in the middle of the front row surrounded by employees and their family members, his arms around two young girls -- one in traditional Korean clothes and the other in a Western-style dress.

North Korean diplomats stationed overseas are usually required to leave some family members -- usually children -- behind in to stave off defections.

The paper also carried a photo of illuminated against the night sky, reminiscent of the poster for hit Hollywood movie "Sleepless in Seattle" -- although that film, along with all American movies, is banned in

"Sleepless night in the capital city, wholeheartedly longing for the respected leader," read the caption.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)