North Korean leader's train arrives in China: Reports

North Korean leader Un's armoured train arrived in late Saturday ahead of his summit with US in Vietnam, according to

The train arrived in the border city of after 9 pm local time (1300 GMT), according to South Korea's agency and the specialist outlet NK News, though it was not known whether Kim was on the train.

The train's crossing into follows days of speculation over Kim's travel plans, which remain shrouded in secrecy, as his team gathered in ahead of the talks expected next Wednesday and Thursday.

Security was tight before the train's arrival, with police cordoning off the riverfront some 100 metres (yards) from the bridge with tape and metal barriers, and leading an out of the area.

Guests at a hotel facing the rail bridge from were suddenly asked to leave on Friday and told it was closed Saturday for impromptu renovations.

"The train is long and crossed the bridge slower than the tourist train, but its definitely him, there's a lot of police presence," an unidentified source told NK

Windows on the train were blacked out, the source said, with only headlights turned on as it crossed.

Kim has previously travelled in an armoured train to and, if he is on board, may stop in the Chinese capital on what could be an epic journey to Vietnam, meeting prior to his second face-to-face with the US

Or he could save the meeting for his return trip to debrief his country's sole major ally.

The summit comes after Trump and Kim met in June in Singapore, producing a vaguely worded agreement on denuclearisation, but progress has since stalled, with the two sides disagreeing over what the agreement meant.

Kim travelled to last year on a plane lent by Beijing, and it remained unclear whether he would ride all the way to by rail -- a nearly 4,000-kilometre (2,500-mile) journey taking more than 60 hours from

Several sources said Kim was expected to arrive in by train, stopping at the Dong Dang train station near the border, then driving on to Hanoi.

