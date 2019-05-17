North Korea seeing worst drought in a century: state media

is experiencing its worst in over a century, reported Friday, days after the expressed "very serious concerns" about the situation in the country.

The isolated, impoverished North -- which is under several sets of sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes -- has long struggled to feed itself, and suffers

It recorded its worst harvest for a decade last year, according to the United Nations, down by 500,000 tonnes as natural disasters combined with its lack of arable land and inefficient agriculture to hit production.

In the year to Wednesday the North received just 56.3 millimetres of rain or snow, newspaper reported Friday, the lowest since 1917.

was running out in the country's lakes and reservoirs, said the paper, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers' Party, adding: "The ongoing is causing a significant effect on the cultivation of wheat, barley, corn, potatoes and beans."



In their most recent estimates, the and the (WFP) said about 10.1 million North Koreans -- 40 percent of the population -- were suffering from severe food shortages, a similar figure to recent years.

Hundreds of thousands are believed to have died during a in the mid to late 1990s, a period known as the "Arduous March" in the North.

has been frequently condemned by the international community for decades of prioritising the military and its nuclear weapons programme over adequately providing for its people -- an imbalance some critics say the UN's aid programme encourages.

But neighbouring areas are also seeing low rainfall this year.

The South received just 157 mm of rain in the same period this year, less than half the 364 mm in 2018, said, describing it as a "mild drought".

And according to China's National Meteorological Centre, rainfall in northeast -- which includes the provinces of and Jilin, which border -- was 27.6 mm in the year to May 9, down 55 per cent on 2018.

"We have very serious concerns" about the situation in the North, WFP's said during a visit to the South earlier this week.

is currently planning to provide to the North -- a politically controversial move after launched several earlier this month with nuclear negotiations deadlocked with the United States, its first such tests for more than a year.

"The issue of should be considered from a humanitarian perspective as fellow Koreans, regardless of the security issues," South Korea's National Security said Friday.

International sanctions against technically do not ban humanitarian aid, but strict interpretations of restrictions on transactions and imports by the North -- along with a for American citizens -- have hampered relief groups' activities.

The North previously reported it was experiencing its "worst in 100 years" in June 2015.

