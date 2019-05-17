Remarks on Godse by party leaders against BJP ideology, party has taken serious note: Shah

-
ALSO READ
BJP pulls up Sadhvi Pragya over Godse remark, demands public apology
PM should apologise over Pragya's remark on Godse: Digvijaya
Like 'khaki nikkar,' Nathuram Godse an identity of RSS: Azam Khan
Pragya Singh Thakur was booked under false case, says Amit Shah
Sadhvi Pragya to file nomination from Bhopal on April 23, will bank on Hindutva, nationalism
-
BJP president Amit Shah Friday came out strongly against the controversial remarks of his party leaders, including Pragya Singh Thakur, over Nathuram Godse, saying the BJP has taken serious note of their statements, which are against its ideology.
Shah has asked the party's disciplinary committee to submit a report on the issue in 10 days for further action.
In a series of tweets, he said the remarks made by Hegde, Thakur and Nalin Kateel are against the BJP's ideology, and the party has taken serious note of their statements.
Shah also said these comments were their personal statements and had no link with the party.
"They have withdrawn their statements and have also apologised. However, their remarks are against the decorum of public life and the BJP, and also against the party's ideology.
"Taking serious note of their remarks, the party has decided to send them to the disciplinary committee," Shah said.
Thakur had on Thursday said Godse was a "patriot", while on Friday, Hegde tweeted that he was "happy" over the debate on Godse, but later claimed that his account had been hacked.
Kateel, a BJP MP from Karnataka, in a tweet compared Godse with Rajiv Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU