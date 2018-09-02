Not newborns but medical waste in plastic bags: Kolkata officials clarify after shock and scare

The 14 plastic recovered from a vacant piece of land in the southern part of the city contained only medical waste and not bodies of newborns or foetuses as stated earlier, police said Sunday.

Initially, police officials said they were verifying whether the recovered from the Haridebpur area contained bodies of newborns or foetuses.

Later at a press conference, DC South West Division Nilanjan Biswas said it appeared the contained foetuses.

Following what seemed a shocking revelation, Sovan Chatterjee, and other officials rushed to the spot.

Within an hour of his earlier comment, Biswas took a U-turn saying after examination at a hospital it was found that the bags contained medical waste and there was "no sign of any human foetus".

The plastic bags actually contained medical waste, it was found later, another said.

The plastic bags were found on the grassy land on Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani under the station area when labourers were cleaning the patch, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)