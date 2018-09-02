Venus and Serena Williams help inspire diversity in tennis

A crowd gathered when Williams practiced with Sachia at the Kids waited by the fence for autographs.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion helped prepare for her first-round match. lost, but the thrill of hitting with her idol was a lasting memory.

"That was actually an experience of a lifetime for me, so I'm still in shock a little bit," said Vickery, a 23-year-old African-American and former top-ranked junior

and have been a nearly constant presence at the since the debut of 21 years ago. Their 30 combined Grand Slam singles titles have changed the landscape.

Many American kids of color are taking part in youth programs, often citing the superstar sisters as the reason.

"There's certainly more diverse activity from an ethnic standpoint since they came on the scene," said D.A. Abrams, chief for the U.S. Association.

"At junior tournaments at higher levels, they're more diverse ethnically than they were in the past." The No. 1 junior is 14-year-old African-American Cori "Coco" Gauff, who once practiced on the same park courts in Delray Beach, Florida, as the Williams sisters.

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena's coach, worked with Gauff at his academy in and she recently won girls title.

"First of all, she's a great competitor. Second of all, she has incredible abilities," Mouratoglou said. "Everything else is just work. And she's a "



Several young black players were competing in the final of the season at Flushing Meadows.

recently won the USTA 18s Girls National title and earned a wild card into the main draw. Rising Canadian stars and went through qualifying, and Auger-Aliassime reached the main draw.

"I grew up watching the Williams sisters," said the 21-year-old Abanda, who saw them play at the Rogers Cup in when she was 14. "I appreciate Venus, who is playing for so long and at a high level. They have really big power games and maximize it."



Thousands of fans and camp kids of varying ethnicities watched the free four-day qualifying tournament ahead of the at the National Tennis Center.

The sport was mostly white when was a teen in the 1950s. American became the to win a Grand Slam title at the 1956 French Open, and Ashe won in 1968. Both were forced to play in segregated tournaments early in their careers.

"When players take the court today, they do not look like each other," said in an email to

"They are more reflective of our global society. That is a big improvement from my day, and it is especially important for future generations because the children can see this change and they can aspire to be part of it."



King said she'd like to see more diversity on the business side, plus more female coaches and coaches of color.

Of 15 Americans in the top 100 of the WTA year-end rankings in 1999, four women were African-American. Serena won that year.

The current top 100 has 13 Americans, including six African-Americans: reigning U.S. Open champion at No. 3, followed by Madison Keys (No. 14), (No. 16), Serena (No. 26), (No. 73) and Vickery (No. 78).

Japan's (No. 19) is also of Haitian descent. Latina players Caroline Garcia, Garbine Muguruza, and are joined by five Chinese competitors.

The men's ATP top 100 has 21 people of color, including African-American (No. 44) and Asian-American (No. 79) among the 11 top Americans. In 1999, eight of the nine American men in the top 100 were white.

Vickery signed autographs for several young black fans, who called out her name after practicing with Venus. She trained at age 8 with Richard Williams, practicing for nearly a year with Venus and Serena's father in

Vickery wore a T-shirt after her first-round match with the words "black" and "white" crossed out, leaving the words "human being." "I know there's not too many of us players on tour," she said. "So it's really, really great to see the young black kids."



Several programs are trying to diversify tennis in the The Williams sisters have an academy in and Kamau Murray, Stephens' coach, recently opened a $16.9 million tennis village on Chicago's South Side.

More than 200,000 kids in the 50 largest U.S. markets have access to free or low-cost tennis programs run by the National Junior Tennis and Learning network and the

USTA Katrina Adams, the first African-American to hold that position, is looking forward to more growth at all levels from "the seeds Venus and Serena have planted."



"The ability to watch a whom you can identify with, competing and succeeding in the very same sport you love and play, speaks volumes," she said.

Last year, the 24-year-old Stephens beat 37-year-old Venus in semifinals, which featured four Americans and three women of color. She defeated good friend Keys in the final, was handed the trophy by Adams and earned a $3.7 million paycheck.

Missing was Serena, who gave birth to daughter last September.

"She's, in my opinion, the greatest player to ever play our game," said Stephens, who had a poster of Serena on her wall growing up. "American tennis is really flourishing at the moment, especially the women. We represent something really strong and really powerful.

