JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Investcorp infuses Rs 316 crore in dialysis service provider NephroPlus
Business Standard

DoT hasn't referred fixing telecom tariffs' floor price to Trai: Report

The source also indicated that the telecom department will not intervene in recent announcement by telecom operators to raise tariffs.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sharp reduction in capex and an increase in operating profit led to a 49% jump in operating free cash flows on a sequential basis

The telecom department has not referred the issue of fixing floor price for telecom tariffs to Trai, according to a source.

The DoT source also said Digital Communications Commission (DCC) will meet in the first half of December and could take up the issue of spectrum auction pricing.

Asked if Department of Telecom (DoT) will make any reference to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) over floor price for tariffs, the source said, "We don't have any such plans".

The source also indicated that the telecom department will not intervene in recent announcement by telecom operators to raise tariffs.
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 18:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU