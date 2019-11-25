DoT hasn't referred fixing telecom tariffs' floor price to Trai: Report

The department has not referred the issue of fixing floor price for tariffs to Trai, according to a source.

The source also said Digital Communications Commission (DCC) will meet in the first half of December and could take up the issue of spectrum auction pricing.

Asked if Department of (DoT) will make any reference to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) over floor price for tariffs, the source said, "We don't have any such plans".

The source also indicated that the telecom department will not intervene in recent announcement by telecom operators to raise tariffs.