Noted freedom fighter & social worker Baidehi Panda dies

Noted freedom fighter and social worker died of old-age related ailments here on Tuesday, family sources said.

She was 86.

Panda, a spinster, breathed her last at a private hospital here. She had earlier announced to donate her body to and Hospital in Cuttack.

Panda was born at Kata Sahi in district in 1932. She become an inmate of Seva Ghar run by freedom fighter at the age of nine.

Panda met and other freedom fighters and was inspired by them. She actively participated in the movement, started by Acharya Vinoba Bhave in 1951.

She had also stayed at Vinoba Bhave's ashram at Chambal and motivated dacoits to surrender.

