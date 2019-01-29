Indian tunes set mood at Beating Retreat ceremony, fascinating crowds at Rajpath

Indian tunes were the flavour of the ceremony at Chowk on Tuesday with 26 performances by the bands of the armed forces and central and state police contingents which marked the culmination of the celebrations.

The function began with arriving at the venue in his ceremonial motorcade.

Vice M Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, General Bipin Rawat, B S Dhanoa and were present on the occasion.

The Army, Navy, Air Force, state police and bands performed over two dozen tunes.

There were 25 tunes composed by Indian musicians, including 'Indian Soldiers', 'Herana Heran', 'Mushkoh Valley', 'Tejas', 'The Great Marshal', 'Namaste India'. The only western tune played at the event was 'Abide with me'. The event will come to a close with the ever-popular tune 'Sare Jahan se Acha'.

This year, 18 bands, 15 pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions participated in the ceremony.

As the bugle was sounded for the retreat, the complex lit up in a riot of colours, the illumination provided by LEDs rather than the traditional incandescent bulbs. Neighbouring buildings, like the Rail Bhawan and the Udyog Bhawan, however, had incandescent bulb lighting.

After the event, Modi ventured out into a stand, leaving behind his VVIP security cover, and shook hands with people.

Former and were also present at the event.

The of Beating the Retreat ceremony was Cdr D'Cruz while was Subedar Parwinder Singh. The and band conductors were Chief Petty Officer and respectively.

The ceremony held on January 29 every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long celebrations.

marks a centuries old tradition. At the sounding of retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield, returning to their camps at sunset.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)