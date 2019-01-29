UP cop gets MHA official's car scrapped at chowki, suspended

A here was suspended on Tuesday after he and a were found involved in dismantling a car of an at a police post, police said.

The car, which belonged to Arvind Kumar Shrivastava, a in the Ministry of Home Affairs, had met with an accident in Noida where his wife had come on November 10, 2018, they said.

A routine entry was made about the incident at the local police post in Sector 98 and the was stationed there under the supervision of the chowki in charge, they said.

"Three days ago, a of a company went to the site but could not find the vehicle and informed Shrivastava, who too made inquiries but could not track his hatchback," an said.

"He then approached Vaibhav Krishna, who called for a probe by the Sector 39 police station after it emerged that the car had been cut and sold to a at the Sector 98 police chowki," the said.

On Monday, Senior of Police suspended the chowki in-charge after it was found that he was involved in getting the and sold it to a scrap dealer, a police said.

A first information report was lodged against the erring on a complaint by Sector 39 SHO Uday Pratap Singh, the said.

Kumar has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and orders have been issued to arrest him, the official said.

SSP Krishna said Kumar had approached him as a "normal citizen" as he assured action against anyone fond violating the law.

"Anybody can approach the police with any complaint even if it is against the department," he told

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)