Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker dies following a brief illness

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta's dues, rising interest rates sound trouble for Anil Agarwal
OnePlus Band with SpO2 monitor, IP68 rating launched: Know price, features
HC seeks Centre, SBI stand on Anil Ambani plea to include Chinese banks
Will welcome probe against me if Maharashtra CM orders it: Anil Deshmukh
Jaipur Literature Festival debuts in digital avatar on Friday
-
Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literature Festival and Literature Live! died here on Friday after a brief illness, a former colleague said.
Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, he had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more.
Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent and played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.
His columns appeared in leading publications both in India and abroad. He was the author of The Romance of Salt.
Expressing grief over Dharkers demise, columnist Bachi Karkaria tweeted: "Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU