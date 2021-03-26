JUST IN
Holi, Shab-e-Barat celebrations banned in Nagpur amid rising Covid-19 cases
Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker dies following a brief illness

His columns appeared in leading publications both in India and abroad. He was the author of The Romance of Salt

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Anil Dharker
Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, he had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more

Noted journalist and author Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literature Festival and Literature Live! died here on Friday after a brief illness, a former colleague said.

Over a five-decade-long illustrious career, he had been a columnist and writer, an architect, a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board and more.

Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent and played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.

His columns appeared in leading publications both in India and abroad. He was the author of The Romance of Salt.

Expressing grief over Dharkers demise, columnist Bachi Karkaria tweeted: "Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil.

First Published: Fri, March 26 2021. 15:41 IST

