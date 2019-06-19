Notices to 12 Mumbai cops who obtained transfer to ATS:

Transfer of 12 officers of to the elite Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has led to a piquant situation within the force, with the city authorities issuing them show-cause notices.

Sources said Wednesday that notices were issued a few days ago to the 12 officials, asking why their increments should not be withheld as a disciplinary action, and seeking replies within ten days.

A spokesperson, however, denied that any such notices have been issued.

Twelve officials had applied to the of seeking transfer to the ATS without intimating city Sanjay Barve, sources said.

The officials, their ranks ranging from assistant police inspector to senior police inspector, were granted transfer to the ATS.

But city police authorities were peeved as they did not keep the in the loop, sources added.

Deven Bharti, who has had a long stint in the city police, was recently transferred to the ATS as its chief.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)