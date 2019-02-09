Tejashwi to respect SC order over bungalow; says his fight is against Bihar govt's 'spiteful' action

Chastened by the Supreme Court's order to vacate his bungalow, RJD and former Bihar deputy on Saturday said he would "respect" the order while asserting that his fight was against the Kumar government's "arbitrary and spiteful" action and it would continue.

He, however, alleged that Kumar himself was occupying "two residences" created by clubbing six bungalows here.

The on Friday dismissed Yadav's plea, challenging a High Court order asking him to vacate the government bungalow meant for the deputy and ordered him to shift to an accommodation for the of the opposition.

The apex court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Rashtriya (RJD) for pursuing a litigation up to the top court even after two benches of the high court dismissed his plea.

Yadav said people may not know that as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, he is entitled to the same type of bungalow as the one he is now occupying.

"I have even been allotted a bungalow of the same category. But it is the state government's arbitrary, spiteful and partisan attitude against which I had put up a fight and my democratic fight would continue," he said.

The had asked him to vacate the bungalow at 5, Deshratna Marg to make way for

Yadav, who lost the post upon Kumar's exit from the grand alliance in July, 2017, also accused the chief minister of being in occupation of "two residences by clubbing together as many as six bungalows".

The chief minister's official residence is 1, Anne Marg, while Kumar is living at the adjacent 7, Circular Road which had been allotted to him in his capacity as a former chief minister after he stepped down for a few months in 2014-15.

Following objection by the High Court to this last month, the 7, has been allotted to the However, the top bureaucrat is yet to shift there since "repairs and renovations" are reportedly taking place inside.

The wants to shift to 2, Polo Road which was occupied by the current Deputy CM He vacated the bungalow last month. The had lived in that bungalow for long and had kept it under occupation during the four-year period when he was not the

In his statement, Yadav also alleged that Kumar wanted him to move elsewhere since the bungalow he is currently occupying is adjacent to the chief minister's residence.

The claimed that Kumar, also the JD(U) national president, felt uneasy as he remains cut off from the people but they have access to the RJD leader's bungalow.

Yadav also inveighed against Kumar having a bungalow allotted in his name in besides a special suite reserved for him at the Bihar Bhavan, the state guest house, in the national capital.

At least 10 MLAs and former ministers were in illegal occupation of ministerial bungalows in Patna, he claimed.

