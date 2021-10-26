NPPA fixes price caps for 12 anti-diabetic medicines

-
ALSO READ
NPPA has fixed ceiling prices of 355 medicines, 882 formulations: Mandaviya
NPPA allows 50% price hike for ibuprofen, ranitidine, carbamazepine
Oximeters, BP machines to get cheaper as NPPA caps trade margins at 70%
Lenovo leads the overall India tablet market in Q2 2021: CMR
US Treasury Secy Yellen warns of financial risk if debt ceiling not raised
-
Drug price regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Monday said it has fixed the ceiling prices for 12 anti-diabetic generic medicines, including glimepiride tablets, glucose injection and intermediate acting insulin solution.
In a tweet, the drug price regulator said, "To make it possible for every Indian to afford medical treatment against diseases like diabetes, NPPA has initiated a successful step by fixing the ceiling prices of 12 anti-diabetic generic medicines."
These include glimepiride tablet of strength 1 mg, with ceiling price at Rs 3.6 per tablet, while that for 2 mg is Rs 5.72 per tablet.
The ceiling price of 1 ml glucose injection of 25 per cent strength has been fixed at 17 paise, while that of 1ml of insulin (soluble) injection of strength 40IU/ml is Rs 15.09.
Similarly, 1 ml of intermediate acting (NPH) solution insulin injection of strength 40 IU/ml has a ceiling price of Rs 15.09, and that of 1 ml of premix insulin 30:70 injection (regular NPH) injection of strength 40 IU/ml is also Rs 15.09.
NPPA further said the ceiling price of metformin immediate release tablet of strength 500 mg has been fixed at Rs 1.51 per tablet, while that of 750 mg strength is at Rs 3.05 per tablet and 1,000 mg strength at Rs 3.61 per tablet.
For metformin control release tablet of strength 1000 mg, the ceiling price is Rs 3.66 per tablet, NPPA said, adding the same for 750 mg strength is Rs 2.4 per tablet and Rs 1.92 per tablet for metformin control release tablet of strength 500 mg.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor