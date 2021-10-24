Odisha reports 447 fresh Coronavirus cases and four new fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 could nudge minds and societies towards authoritarianism
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on Covid: Fauci
What is a breakthrough infection? Here's a guide to what you need to know
Colour coding of fungal infections could be misleading: AIIMS chief
Fungus colour should not lead to panic, look for causes and risks: Experts
-
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Sunday surged to 10,38,411 after 447 more people including 78 children tested positive for the infection while four fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,309, a health department official said.
The state for the third consecutive day on Sunday reported below 500 daily new cases. It had registered 441 new cases on Saturday, 467 on Friday, 524 on Thursday, 559 on Wednesday, and 556 on Tuesday.
With 78 cases, the rate of infection among the people in the age group of 0 to 18 years, stands at 17.44 per cent.
Of the 447 new cases, 260 are from quarantine centres and the remaining 187 local contact cases. Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part reported 180 infections and accounted for almost 40 per cent of the daily count, followed by Cuttack (62).
The Health and Family Welfare department reported four more COVID-19 deaths, two from Keonjhar and one each from Khurda and Kalahandi districts.
With 447 new positive cases detected from 69,161 samples, the test positivity rate (TPR) on Sunday stands at 0.64 per cent.
The state currently has 4,542 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,25,507 patients including 482 on Saturday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.
Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.15 crore sample tests including 69,161 on Saturday.
The state's positivity rate now stands at 4.82 per cent.
As many as 1,06,34,665 people have been fully inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state till October 23, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor