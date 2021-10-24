Odisha reports 447 fresh Coronavirus cases and four new fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Sunday surged to 10,38,411 after 447 more people including 78 children tested positive for the infection while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,309, a health department official said.

The state for the third consecutive day on Sunday reported below 500 daily new cases. It had registered 441 new cases on Saturday, 467 on Friday, 524 on Thursday, 559 on Wednesday, and 556 on Tuesday.

With 78 cases, the rate of infection among the people in the age group of 0 to 18 years, stands at 17.44 per cent.

Of the 447 new cases, 260 are from quarantine centres and the remaining 187 local contact cases. Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part reported 180 infections and accounted for almost 40 per cent of the daily count, followed by Cuttack (62).

The Health and Family Welfare department reported four more COVID-19 deaths, two from Keonjhar and one each from Khurda and Kalahandi districts.

With 447 new positive cases detected from 69,161 samples, the test positivity rate (TPR) on Sunday stands at 0.64 per cent.

The state currently has 4,542 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,25,507 patients including 482 on Saturday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.15 crore sample tests including 69,161 on Saturday.

The state's positivity rate now stands at 4.82 per cent.

As many as 1,06,34,665 people have been fully inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state till October 23, he said.

