NSE to launch brent crude oil contracts on Mar 1, signs pact with ICIS for data

The NSE Thursday said it would launch oil contracts on March 1 and has signed a pact with global market information provider for using its Brent-Forties-Oseberg-Ekofisk data.

The bourse will launch two 100 barrel oil futures and 10 barrels oil mini futures, said in a

The trading session for both the futures will be between 9:00 am and 11:30 pm from Monday to Friday. The initial margin on this contract would be minimum 4 per cent or based on SPAN margin system, whichever is higher.

" being the third-largest consumer of in the world, after the and required an efficient hedging mechanism, this product will provide an opportunity to market participants for accessing the global markets and hedging their risk," NSE said.

"The stock exchange has signed agreement with (global market information provider for the and petrochemical markets) to license its Brent-Forties-Oseberg-Ekofisk (BFOE) market data," the release added.

As part of the daily compilation of the index, the NSE is licensing BFOE assessment data, which is produced five times a day.

The ICIS BFOE assessment data complies with the standards and principles set by the of Securities Commissions.

Earlier, the NSE had launched futures contract in gold and silver in its commodity derivatives segment and also received markets regulator Sebi's approval to launch futures contracts in copper.

