NSG commandos summit Mt Everest in maiden attempt

of the counter-terror force NSG Thursday created history as they scaled the Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, in their maiden attempt, a said.

A seven-member team of the (NSG), led by J P Kumar, successfully unfurled the Indian flag at the 8,848-metre tall peak at about 7 am Thursday, the said.

"The team adopted the south eastern approach via south Col in Solukhumbhu region of Nepal," the force said in a statement.

congratulated the team, saying " demands doggedness, tenacity, perseverance, courage and multiple skills to survive in toughest conditions. The NSG have all these qualities".

The 12-member team was flagged off by on March 29 from here. Five other members of the team are likely to summit the peak on May 22 as per schedule, according to the statement.

This is the first expedition of the NSG to the and the force has been preparing for it since 2017, the said.

The NSG, called as the 'black cats', was raised in 1984 as a federal counter-terror and counter-hijack contingency force. It has five hubs in the country to undertake these operations.

