Pragya's Godse remarks under EC lens

The Thursday took cognisance of BJP's candidate and blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks describing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram a "patriot".

The poll body has sought a "factual report" from of by Friday on her statement, official sources said here.

Thakur later apologised for it and withdrew the statement.

Talking to a channel in Agar Malwa in on Thursday afternoon, Thakur said, "Nathuram was a 'deshbhakt' (patriot), he is and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election."



She said this in response to a question over Kamal Haasan's remark that "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", a reference to

Earlier this month, the had barred Thakur from campaigning for three days for violating the Model Code of Conduct by stirring up communal feelings.

The poll watchdog had said in its order that the decision came in light of her comments against slain and on the demolition of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)