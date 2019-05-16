Distancing not enough; BJP's nationalistic luminaries should spell their stand:Priyanka on Pragya

Vadra Thursday dared the BJP's "nationalistic luminaries" to spell out their stand on their candidate calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram a patriot and said merely distancing from her is not enough.

"Bapu's assassin a patriot? Hey Ram.

"Distancing yourself from your candidate is not enough. Nationalistic luminaries of the BJP, have the guts to spell out your stand," Priyanka tweeted.

Thakur kicked up a row as she called a "patriot" but apologised for it hours later and withdrew her statement.

The distanced itself from her statement saying it did not agree with her, as "Mahatma Gandhi's killer cannot be a patriot".

This is the second time in a month that Thakur has apologised for a controversial statement made by her.

Last month, she had stoked a controversy when she said that had died during the 26/11 terror attacks as she had "cursed" him for torturing her. She had apologised for the controversial remark later and also retracted that statement.

Talking to a channel in Agar Malwa in on Thursday afternoon, Thakur said, "Nathuram was a 'deshbhakt' (patriot), he is and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election.

