NTPC targets 310 BU power output, Rs 20,000-cr capex in 2019-20

Tuesday said it is eyeing to produce 310 billion units of power and 10.4 million tonne of coal, and spend Rs 20,000 crore on capital expenditure in the current financial year.

The company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the power ministry on various targets to be achieved in 2019-20 on May 23, a company statement said.

is targeting Rs 20,000-crore capex and 310 billion units (BU) in the current financial year, higher than 274.45 BU in 2018-19.

It would also ensure 10.4 million tonne of coal production to strengthen fuel supply to its power stations, compared to 6.8 million tonne in 2018-19.

The firm said it is committed towards enhancing operational efficiency and simultaneously aiming to increase its revenue by 12 per cent by employing measures to strengthen financial performance for 2019-20.

The was signed by and

As part of the MoU, the company shall ensure operational efficiency and incorporate measures to ensure up-gradation of relevant technological parameters in line with the Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) Conclave, in addition to continuous project monitoring and across its project sites.

With a mission to provide reliable in an economical, efficient and environment-friendly manner, driven by innovation and agility, NTPC consistently works towards accelerating power development in India, it said.

NTPC has power generation installed capacity of 55,125 MW.

