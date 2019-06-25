-
Senior railway officials Tuesday carried out muti-disciplinary surprise inspection onboard Coimbatore-Salem Intercity Express.
The Salem Additional Divisional Railway Manager A Annadurai, led the team and inspected various amenities like seats, electrical fittings in the coach besides recording the feed back of passengers, an official release said here.
The condition of pantry car was also inspected along with quality and quantity of food items served, it said.
Similar inspections would be carried out in future also, the release added.
