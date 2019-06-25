Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp join 'Last Night in Soho'

Veteran actors and are starring in Edgar Wright's next "Last Night in Soho".

According to Variety, Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns have penned the script for the London-set psychological thriller.

The cast includes Rita Tushingham, and Synnove Karlsen, with already announced names such as Anya Taylor-Joy, and

Details about the project are under wraps, except that the shooting has taken place in the titular district in Central in recent days.

Nira Park, Tim Bevan, and Wright are attached to produce.

The film is a Focus and Working Title co-production.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)