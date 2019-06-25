Delhi Police probing 18 cases where pics of women were uploaded on Facebook to defame them: MHA

The Police has registered FIRs to probe 18 cases in which photos and mobile numbers of women were uploaded on to defame them, the said on Tuesday.

The ministry was asked whether the government is aware that in 2018, the photos and mobile numbers of many women were uploaded on to defame them as call girls and the police has not taken any action against the culprits even after the registration of the complaint in the crime branch.

Police registers all cognizable complaints with an objective that no crime, especially crime against the vulnerable groups including women and girls, goes unreported and action in all such cases is taken as per provisions of law, it said.

In 2018, 18 such cases were registered in which photos and mobile numbers of women were uploaded to defame them, the ministry said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

In 2019 (up to May 31), two such cases were registered.

"Appropriate legal action has been taken in all such cases. 13 persons have been arrested in these cases," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)